Machinery Pete Spotlights Year-End Buys

According to Machinery Pete founder Greg Peterson, the 164 pieces of machinery for sale as part of Machinery Pete's Year End Unreserved Online Dealer Auction, can be summed up in one phrase, “buying opportunity.”

“The used equipment market has been astounding here toward the end of 2018,” Peterson says. “And this auction is absolute—everything goes to the highest bidder with no buyer fee.”

This is an unreserved online dealer auction in conjunction with BigIron.com. Peterson spoke more about the buying opportunity with Clinton Griffiths on Monday’s AgriTalk:

He says today’s used machinery market is being driven by equipment condition, and late-model units still under warranty are in hot demand.

Another hot segment of the market has been self-propelled sprayers. And Peterson made note of the 2015 Case IH Patriot 4440 for sale by Midwest Machinery on the year-end auction.

This unit has low hours, and is a sharp unit says Peterson. Click here for full details and a video of the machine.

And click here to view all items for sale as part of Machinery Pete's Year End Unreserved Online Dealer Auction