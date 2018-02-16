Machinery Pete: Playing It Safe With Used Or Investing In New?

Earlier this month, the USDA released a report showing farm incomes will hit a 12-year low in 2018.



While there have been recent rallies in the crop markets, farm profits are expected to drop to $59.5 billion.



This week at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, Tyne Morgan, host of U.S. Farm Report, caught up with Machinery Pete to see what farmers will do when it comes to purchasing machinery.



Watch the story on AgDay above.