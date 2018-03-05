Machinery Pete: Condition Is More Important Than Hours

AgDay Machinery Pete 03/05/18
Greg "Machinery Pete" Peterson
( Greg Peterson )
( Greg Peterson )
In this current machinery market, condition trumps hours. Machinery Pete has been seeing this trend quite frequently, and most recently at farm sales in southeast North Dakota.
One auction was red, one was green, but both yielded strong prices.
Watch Machinery Pete Mondays on AgDay.
Comments
I'm a Brit, not an American, but rather I assemble even most Americans loathed the man and were, as indicated by surveys, happy to see him go (even Republicans).
Free online games madalin stunt cars 2.