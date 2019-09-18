Machinery Journal - October 2019

Case IH Magnum Boasts 435 HP

Need more power in a tractor? Consider the latest offering from Case IH: the new AFS Connect Magnum series tractor, offering up to 435 hp at 1,800 rpm.

The tractor features the Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Connect portal, designed to help farmers manage their fleet and data from a desktop computer or mobile device from anywhere, while also allowing them to securely transfer data to and from the cloud.

Get more information at www.AgWeb.com/ AFS-Connect-Magnum.

Claas Showcases Next-Generation Combine

Claas of America announces its all-new Lexion 8000-7000 series combine. A highlight of the new Lexion is an upgraded processor. The APS Synflow Hybrid system has 10% more capacity, improved grain handling with unload speeds as fast as 5.1 bu. per second, and a larger grain tank that holds up to 510 bu.

The new combine also features a 25 mph transport speed and crop changeover capability within the cab as well as a central lubrication system and dynamic cooling to reduce maintenance time.

Visit www.AgWeb.com/Lexion-8000-7000 to learn more.

Fendt Unveils New Planter

The new Fendt Momentum planter from AGCO will be introduced to U.S. farmers in February 2020.

The planter features exclusive Precision Planting technologies and will be available in 24-, 30- and 40-row models, with and without fertilizer units.

Farmers in the market for a row-crop tractor will also want to consider the redesigned Fendt 900 Gen6 series. The series features six new models, with horsepower ranges from 296 to 415.

To better serve farmers, AGCO has increased the number of Fendt dealerships to 189. Learn more at www.AgWeb.com/new-from-Fendt.