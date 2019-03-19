Machinery Journal - March 2019

When Tech Meets Iron: Case IH Introduces Enhanced AFS Connect System

At the National Farm Machinery Show, Case IH unveiled enhancements to its AFS Connect technology. The system provides seamless data transfer, ease of use and has capabilities to help farmers be more efficient.

Software can be updated in the cab or from the couch, and screens can be shared with, and even controlled by, other connected devices. An action, such as tricky end-of-row turns, can be recorded, and with the push of a button that action can be completed.

New AFS Connect features include:

Farm Management allows users to remotely monitor their operations to get a bird’s-eye view of fields, view prescriptions and agronomic data, locate equipment and monitor individual machine performance.

Fleet Management provides tracking capabilities, vehicle management options to optimize performance and maintenance updates.

Data Management gathers data and makes it available immediately via the cloud and provides seamless data transfer on a field by field basis.

The system provides options for a variety of in-field operations. AFS Soil Command enables precise field mapping that records key settings and adjustments—think variable-rate tillage based on soil type. AFS Harvest Command combine automation adjusts settings based on crop conditions—think variable-rate harvesting. AFS AccuTurn is available for Patriot sprayers to provide increased accuracy and reduced operator fatigue.

AFS Connect can be retrofitted for 2010 model year/Tier III and newer machines. Case IH is setting up API partnerships with companies such as The Climate Corporation, Farmers Business Network and Farmers Edge.

Along with software, Case IH introduced the AFS Connect Magnum, which features a quieter cab, remote viewing and display screen options.

AFS Connect Magnum components include: AFS Vector Pro receiver to improve guidance, AFS Vision Pro operating system, which is Android-based, and an AFS Pro 1200 12" antiglare display.

The company says it’s redesigned with productivity in mind:

New front and rear cameras are standard on the luxury package with two additional camera options.

LED lights on hood and up top enhance visibility.

AFS Vector Pro receiver improves guidance consistency.

Telescopic mirrors are controlled from the cab.

Tire pressure sensors monitor and display inflation on the screen.

Semi-active and adjustable cab suspension improves comfort.

In addition, consolidated displays and more storage capacity decrease clutter. Controls can be customized.

For details on the 3100 Series II draper models, guidance solutions for Patriot sprayers and AFS Soil Command capabilities, visit caseih.com.

Mathews Company Offers a New Mixed-Flow Grain Dryer

Introducing its first mixed-flow grain dryer, Mathews Company introduces the Delta Series with SmartFlow technology. The lineup consists of eight models with drying capacities ranging from 600 bu. to 8,400 bu. per hour.

The unique design has the following components:

In-line centrifugal fans reduce noise, increase efficiency and avoids “stall” operation.

A high-efficiency burner features low emission, stainless steel and cast aluminum construction.

An external heat chamber ensures uniform temperature distribution by applying the highest temperatures to the wettest grain and keeps the burner flames isolated from the product being dried.

SmartFlow technology features a tapered duct system to evenly distribute drying air.

The Pinnacle 20|20 dryer control system features intuitive, dual 10" HD touchscreens for control, customization and a built-in backup.

The M-C Trax app allows operators to control their dryer from anywhere in the world.

To learn more, visit mathewscompany.com.

John Deere Introduces Redesigned N500C Air Drill

Building on the features of the 1990CCS air seeder, John Deere introduces the redesigned N500C series air drills. The air drills integrate the latest in seeding technology and are designed to give operators easier meter access.

The main frame and commodity tank have changed, with the blower mounted in the forward position and a raised platform for easier meter access to clear blockages or clean out seed. Unlike chain-driven air seeders, the N500C features electric-drive volumetric meters that offer greater seed population control and four-section variable-rate seeding capabilities with SectionCommand.

New technologies on the N500C air drills include John Deere ActiveCal tank scales for on-the-go seeding calibration from the cab, RelativeFlow blockage for row-to-row seed-flow monitoring, TruSet downforce control from the cab and the SeederPlus app for convenient calibration of meters and weight monitoring for tank scales.

The N500C air drills also feature the no-till ProSeries Openers for improved seed placement accuracy. The low-maintenance ProSeries Openers are designed with a narrow seed boot and narrow, flexible press wheel that provides up to 40% more consistent seed depth.

The N500C air drill is available in 30', 36', 40' and 42' widths with 100-bu. or 120-bu. central commodity tanks, depending on tool width. The machines have front and rear ranks, with either 7.5" and 15" row spacings or 10" and 20" row spacings, that can be hydraulically raised and locked. Machines with a single tank with 15" row spacings are available.

Orders can be made in June with delivery expected to start by the end of 2019. For more information, contact your local John Deere dealer or visit johndeere.com.

Did you miss attending the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville? Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie shares what caught his eye on his Boots in the Field podcast found at bit.ly/NFMS-highlights