Machinery Journal - Early Spring 2019

New High-Speed Planter Uses Air Pressure

Canadian-based company Väderstad Sales is moving into the U.S. market this year with the introduction of its high-speed planter Tempo L. The planter is available with 12-, 16-, 18- or 24-row units.

According to Larry Wieler, CEO, the Tempo L planter offers a new way of delivering seed into the furrow. “We don’t rely on gravity, felts or any friction; we just use clean air power,” he explains. “Because we control the seed, if you’re on an uphill or downhill grade or in bumpy conditions, you don’t lose control of the seed and the planter isn’t affected by changing ground conditions.”

In most scenarios, Wieler says he anticipates farmers will plant with the Tempo L at about 10 mph. But that isn’t the planter’s top range.

“Two years ago we did a race, and we averaged 12 mph and did 1,250 acres of corn in 24 hours with a 16-row planter,” Wieler says. “We don’t recommend everybody to go that fast, but it’s nice to know that you can if you have to.”

For more details on availability and pricing, visit www.vaderstad.com.

Aftermarket System Applies Multiple Products

To help farmers apply the right input at the right rate on each foot of field, AMVAC will launch Smart Integrated Multi-Product Prescription Application System (SIMPAS) in 2020. The aftermarket system can be used on any planter and features three SmartCartridge containers per row that can hold granular or liquid products. Once a prescription is entered into the SIMPAS controllers, farmers can monitor via an ISO-based display. Because each row unit is prescriptively controlled, product containers will run out at different times.

“Instead of having to run each of them empty, the farmer can remove and replace all of the cartridges at the same time. After returning to the place of purchase, the retailer scans the RFID tags and credits the farmer’s account for the unused product,” explains Jason Jimmerson, SIMPAS project manager.

The company is working with Trimble to distribute SIMPAS through their dealer network. Learn more at www.simpas.com.