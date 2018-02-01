Machinery Associations Minimize Need For “Right To Repair”

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the Equipment Dealers Association (EDA) announce a new campaign to make available maintenance, diagnostic and repair information. Members of the associations have made a commitment to provide a comprehensive set of service information tools for tractors and combines put into service by model year 2021.

This campaign is intended to underscore for state lawmakers why “Right to Repair” legislation is unnecessary.

Members of AEM’s Ag Sector Board (made up of 20 ag companies) and EDA released a Statement of Principles. This includes by 2021, manufacturers and dealers will make available:

Manuals (Operator, Parts, Service)

Product Guides

Product Service Demonstrations, Training, Seminars, or Clinics

Fleet Management Information

On-Board Diagnostics via diagnostics port or wireless interface

Electronic Field Diagnostic Service Tools, and training on how to use them

Other publications with information on service, parts, operation, and safety

The method of delivery for the above information is left up to the manufacturer and its dealers (printed manuals or online resources).

“Equipment manufacturers are proud to act decisively to provide our customers with commonsense solutions they have asked for to easily make simple repairs to their tractors or combines, or assess when to involve a dealer,” says AEM President Dennis Slater. “This strikes the right balance in the way ‘Right to Repair’ legislation would not.”

AEM and EDA jointly launched a new website (www.R2Rsolutions.org) to help publicize this commitment.

“Manufacturers and dealers invest considerable resources in making sure their customers have what they need to be successful.” says EDA President Kim Rominger. “This commitment by our industry is a market solution to a market need. Dealers and manufacturers will ensure that end users have the tools they need to perform maintenance and basic repairs on their equipment and to allow them to quickly identify more serious issues which require the assistance of a dealer. Simply put, our industry commitment is to ensure that folks have the ‘right to repair’ while continuing to work against attempts to improperly modify equipment so as to compromise safety and emissions features.”