‘Low Numbers and High Emotions’ Showcased at #PFtour19

As analyst continue to tour parts of the Midwest gathering information from corn and soybean fields, pictures surfacing on social media are yielding “sobering” results.

Scouts continue to make their way from stop to stop, and they’re tweeting their findings from farm country. Follow along on twitter with the hashtag #PFtour19.

Take a look at how Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana are faring:

Nebraska:

Saunders county #Nebraska number 3. Ears are good considering the poor stalk conditions we are seeing. Poor stands. Some ear mold. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/PXVAf2p7vu — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 20, 2019

Thayer Co NE 7th stop looks good nice ears 16 round but low pop again came in at 152 😳#pftour19 pic.twitter.com/AhvlUaaFG8 — Sherman Newlin (@ShermanNewlin) August 20, 2019

Soy in Nebraska. Day 2 looking a lot better than Day 1 #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/eJN5IZpgdk — Isis Almeida (@isiscarol14) August 20, 2019

Illinois:

#pftour19 Stop #5 Vermillion Co, Il. 3 ears on right from middle of field and ear on left from from outside 8. Big difference. pic.twitter.com/6ZGW1BxfNl — Bruce Lantzky (@Lantzkyfarms) August 20, 2019

Hoopeston, IL, 129 bu/ac by sampling procedure. Ear on the left is from 2 rows off the road at 177 bu/ac. Shows how much a windshield tour is worth. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/H6jjnb5pFy — Doug Warters (@Caseman4994) August 20, 2019

Indiana:

Dodging raindrops and counting pods in Indiana. Pod counts are improved compared to our route through Ohio. These fields weren’t planted until mid-June but have good potential. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/ytI8GadbDu — Clinton Griffiths, AgDay Anchor 📺 🎙 🖊 (@ClintonReports) August 20, 2019

Continuing to find maturity issues in western Indiana. The crop is farther along than Ohio but will need time to finish. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/NnRKy0N4oN — Clinton Griffiths, AgDay Anchor 📺 🎙 🖊 (@ClintonReports) August 20, 2019

Stop 5 in Indiana. Most mature crop for my route on the tour. No wonder #soybean came at 1578.0. Planting dates is major component for crop yield. Corn a little disappointing at 172.6 bpa. Low ear population was an issue. Which is something very common for this year. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/mvkkLPVJGt — Marcos Faé (@MarcosFae) August 20, 2019

Northwestern Indiana looks nice from the road. Different story once you get past the end rows... #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/eeTornqupS — Doug Warters (@Caseman4994) August 20, 2019

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

Follow along with today’s coverage:

A Virtual Tour of Pro Farmer’s Midwest Crop Tour

Nebraska Yield Estimates Shine Despite Early-Season Challenges

Crop Tour Scouts Prepare for Rain, Inconsistent Fields in East Leg

Crop Tour: South Dakota and Ohio Yields Plummet with Poor Planting