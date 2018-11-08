Look for a Rise in Milk Prices

The USDA has released its 10-year milk projections. It expects prices to climb to $19 per hundredweight by 2026. Per cow production is expected to climb to 26,000 pounds by 2028. Cow numbers are expected to climb slightly, up 65,000 head. Commercial use of milk is forecast to increase by 27 billion pounds by 2028. That's a 12.6% increase.

View the complete project here: full report

Tyne Morgan of U.S. Farm Report talked with Kurt Covington of Farmer Mac at the Milk Conference about the direction of dairy.

Related article:

All-Milk Prices Projected to Rise to $19-by 2026