The average farm real estate value for the U.S. is $3,160 per acre in 2020. That is even with 2019’s values, according to USDA’s 2020 Land Values Summary. Cropland values average $4,100 per acre and pasture values average $1,400 — both show no change from 2019.

Click here to see the complete 2020 report from USDA about farmland values.