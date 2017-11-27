Loblaw inks deal for analytics

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has signed a multi-year agreement with analytics company Precima.

Starting in 2018, the partnership will give Loblaw access to insights on its customers and its marketing and merchandising efforts, according to a news release.

“Loblaw is committed to leveraging best-in-class analytic tools to drive our business forward,” Jim Noteboom, senior vice president of loyalty and consumer insights for the company, said in the release. “This new portal will provide greater access to data, enabling us to offer the product assortment and services our customers are looking for, ensuring a better shopping experience.”

The retailer expects the information to spur improvements in category strategy, promotion, joint business planning and other areas.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to further grow our working relationship with Loblaw,” Precima president Brian Ross said in the release. “This new expanded portal will be a game changer for Loblaw, allowing them to fully capitalize on its rich data assets and strong customer loyalty.”

Kroger, Ahold Delhaize and Albertsons are among the other grocers that have recently discussed their investments in analytics capabilities. Amazon has also expressed a desire to improve those abilities at Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired earlier this year.