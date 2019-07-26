Livestock Producers: Storing Wet and Modified Distillers Grains

One of the primary challenges for livestock producers in the coming months could very well be feedstuff cost and availability due to the fact that the corn planted acreage and crop progress are both well behind normal benchmarks.

One opportunity that might help cattle feeders proactively secure feed supplies would be storing wet or modified distiller’s grains now to be fed at a later date. The following table shows the USDA reported average prices in South Dakota for corn as well as modified and wet distillers for the last week in June in 2019 compared to 2018. Corn prices in 2019 are more than $1 per bushel greater than a year ago. However, reported prices for both modified and wet distillers are nearly identical for both time periods.

Last week of June 2019 Last week of June 2018 Corn, $/bushel 4.21 3.08 Modified DGS, $/ton 62.88 64.55 Wet DGS, $/ton 42.00 41.00 Source: USDA Ag Marketing Service, July 1, 2019.

Securing and storing a supply of distillers now for feeding later would be one way to take advantage of what could be relatively less expensive distillers compared to waiting until fall. Of course, predicting commodity markets is an inexact science at best, but one could easily make the case for much higher feed costs next fall. If nothing else, purchasing distillers now takes advantage of a more favorable corn:DGS price ratio and locks in at least a portion of feed costs for the upcoming year.