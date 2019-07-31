Little Progress Reported in China, Officials To Meet In September

After days in Shanghi, little progress is being reported between the U.S. and China with trade talks. The low-expectations from both countries dampening hopes of potential breakthroughs. Chinese media reports calling the discussions "candid, efficient and constructive on major economic and trade issues."

U.S. President Donald Trump casting doubt on any hopes of an imminent easing in trade tensions between the U.S. in China as well. The President accusing Beijing of not delivering on promises to buy more U.S. agricultural products.

The President posting on Twitter about China not purchasing as many agricultural products as promised.

He put on Twitter: “That’s is the problem with China, they just don’t come through…My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit.”

The two sides will hold next round of high-level trade talks in the U.S. in early September.