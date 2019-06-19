Listen Live: How Did USDA Get to 92% Planted Corn?

With so much ground unplanted due to heavy, continuous spring rains, how did USDA get to 92% planted on corn in Monday’s Crop Progress Report? The head of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) wants to clear up the confusion. Lance Honig, chief of the NASS Crops Branch will join AgriTalk Radio host Chip Flory to answer questions about how USDA is tackling the tough planting and acreage questions in this challenging weather year.

USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson will join a panel of farmers to further talk about the impacts of delayed and prevented planting and how USDA is tracking the data on today’s AgriTalk.

Listen to the recording of the broadcast in the player below:

