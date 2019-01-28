Lindsay FieldNET Advisor To Integrate With Nutrien's Digital Platform

Nutrien Ag Solutions launched its digital ag platform in April, which includes Echelon precision ag services, connects the company’s 3,500 crop consultants, has added Agrible rich weather information and interactive content, and now through a partnership with Lindsey Corporation will include its FieldNet Advisor.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform will fully integrate with FieldNet Advisor for remote irrigation monitoring and control. This new partnership will enable Nutrien Ag Solutions crop consultants to view as-applied data and optimize water application using the Nutrien interface and platform.

“Because growers depend on us to deliver solutions that optimize outcomes in the most sustainable way, we are committed to finding industry partners that share our mission of applying the best science and technology towards complex agricultural issues,” Sol Goldfarb, vice president, digital strategy, at Nutrien Ag Solutions said in a news release. “Our partnership with Lindsay means growers can augment their knowledge and experience with real-time digital insights from FieldNET Advisor.”

Lindsay says FieldNET Advisor is the world’s first cloud-based irrigation scheduling tool. Using FieldNet Advisor, consultants are able to see automated, daily irrigation recommendations.

“We are excited and honored to be partnering with Nutrien Ag Solutions,” Brian Magnusson, vice president of technology and innovation at Lindsay said in a news release. “This collaboration will demonstrate the utility and effectiveness of FieldNET Advisor not only at the individual grower level, but also for the ag retail business. Due in large part to FieldNET Advisor’s versatility, we expect to continue to see meaningful results across the precision ag value chain.”

The companies expect the integration to be fully available to customers and consultants later in 2019. Nutrien Ag Solutions has also announced it will launch e-commerce capabilities on its digital ag platform in early 2019.