Lindsay Corporation Acquires Net Irrigate

Lindsay Corporation, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announces the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC, an agriculture Internet of Things technology company that provides remote monitoring solutions for irrigation customers. Net Irrigate will join Lindsay's FieldNET brand of remote irrigation monitoring and control solutions.

The acquisition furthers the two companies' shared goals of delivering innovative real-world solutions to help growers increase water and energy efficiency and exercise more sustainable farming practices while operating and maintaining irrigation systems.

"We are excited to welcome Net Irrigate customers and employees to the Lindsay family, and eager to combine the expertise of our teams and strengths of our products," said Randy Wood, President of the Irrigation Division at Lindsay. "Net Irrigate was an early pioneer in the Industrial Internet of Things space, particularly related to remote monitoring of center pivot irrigation systems. As such, they have built a large customer base that will now have access to additional functionality and solutions with Lindsay's industry-leading FieldNET irrigation technology offering."

Founded in 2006, Net Irrigate builds customized remote monitoring devices and reporting software for large farms and government agencies associated with ground and surface water conservation. In 2010, the company released its flagship WireRat brand, which led to the reduction of copper theft on center pivots in several areas of the United States and Canada. Net Irrigate has deployed more than 10,000 monitoring devices, including its CircleScout remote irrigation management hardware and software solution, across 2,000+ agricultural enterprises.

"We believe this integration will enhance the existing Net Irrigate customer experience, and we are excited about the opportunity to bring more capabilities to Lindsay," said Eddie DeSalle, founder of Net Irrigate. "Caring for Net Irrigate customers is our top priority through this integration. They can rest assured that existing Net Irrigate products will continue to be supported and work as expected this season. We are looking forward to introducing them to the excellent FieldNET Support Team who, along with the Net Irrigate team, will ensure customers are well supported. Meanwhile, our respective teams internally are working diligently to help deliver the best possible experience, leveraging everything FieldNET has to offer."

Integration work is in the early stages, and both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Net Irrigate customers and employees. For more information about FieldNET, visit www.myfieldnet.com.