Lighthizer Unable To Predict Trade Talk Success With China

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the hot seat on Capitol Hill before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee as lawmakers look for answers when it comes to tariffs and trade progress.

“If we have an agreement, it will be 110 or 120 pages. It’s very detailed and very specific,” said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “I don’t know when something is going to happen [with China.] We are either going to have a good result or we are going to have a bad result before too long. I’m not setting a specific timeframe. It’s not up to me.”

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben has the story.