Licensed Hemp Acreage Leaps, Quadruples Over 2018

Licensed hemp climbed to 511,442 acres in 2019, a fourfold increase over licensed acres in 2018. State licenses were given to 16,877 farmers and researchers, according to Vote Hemp and the 2019 U.S. Hemp License Report.

Factoring in access to seed, logistics and financing, actual 2019 planted hemp may total 230,000 acres. Further, factoring in crop failure, non-compliance and other management issues, Vote Hemp projects 115,000-138,000 acres of harvested hemp in 2019.

“We are seeing hemp cultivation dramatically expand in the U.S. in 2019, with over quadruple the number of acres licensed in hemp compared to last year and the addition of 13 more states with hemp programs,” said Eric Steenstra, president of Vote Hemp.

Additionally, 2,880 processing licenses have been issued for 2019, a 483% increase over 2018. According to Vote Hemp: “The growth in processors is largely for extraction and positions the hemp industry well to meet market demand for extracts but more investment is needed for fiber and grain processing.”

