For Lenders, the Key is Getting Farmers Through the Long Haul

Bringing a fresh set of eyes to the finances of your farm operation can often open the door to new economies and new ways to find cashflow. That was one of the key points offered up by a panel of financial and banking experts who talked today with AgriTalk host, Chip Flory. Paul Neiffer, a CPA with CliftonLarsonAllen, Tanner Ehmke of CoBank and Tim Homan from Rabo Agri-Finance, each gave specific pointers on keeping engaged with your financial team in order to stay ahead of tough markets. Listen to all of their advice on finding efficiencies, how to best use your banker and more in the player above.