Lely To Expand Operations in Iowa

Lely North American announced today that it is expanding its North American Operations by securing a larger property to build a bigger assembly plant and headquarters in Pella, Iowa.

Currently, the Lely facility shares a campus with Vermeer Manufacturing Company south of Pella.

“With this expansion, Lely North America remains the only automation company manufacturing robotic equipment in North America,” says Chad Huyser, Vice President of Lely North America.

“Nearly eight years ago, we made our first commitment to the North American dairy producers and today we further that commitment to better meet the needs of our customers, Lely Centers and employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

The expansion will allow Lely to increase its capacity to produce its A5 Robotic Milking System and will allow the company to start manufacturing over a period of time other dairy automation products currently in Lely’s portfolio.

