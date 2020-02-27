Leadership Goes Beyond Titles and Authority

At 16, a high school guidance counselor told Matt Mayberry he would be in prison or dead by 18. A drug addict, Mayberry’s life was speeding toward rock bottom. A drug rehabilitation program, which his grandparents paid him $500 to attend, led to an epiphany.

“I came home one night from the drug treatment program, and for the first time in years, I had the courage to look myself in the mirror,” he says. “What I saw scared me.”

He knew his life must change. A long-time athlete, Mayberry dedicated himself to football, with the goal of earning a college scholarship. He attended Indiana University and holds the record for most sacks in a game.

Mayberry signed a contract with his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, only to suffer a career-ending injury during his first NFL game.

Turnaround Time

With his dreams cut short, Mayberry learned a vital lesson: Event + Response = Outcome.

“We can’t control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond,” Mayberry shared at the Top Producer Summit in Chicago. “Never let adversity steal your joy.”

Today, Mayberry helps others achieve success by learning how to lead through change and create breakthroughs. He is a columnist for Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as a speaker, author and strategist.

Leadership, he says, goes far beyond titles, authority and recognition.

“Leadership is about developing people, helping others reach their full potential and creating other leaders,” Mayberry says. “One of your most powerful assets as a leader is to help your people to achieve their goals. One small act to help them achieve their dreams will create a domino effect in your organization.”

Mayberry says effective leaders share these traits:

They possess a deep sense of humility. They radiate positive energy. They lead by example.

As we gear up for the exciting and stressful planting season, reflect on how you can be a better leader this year. Be ready to respond to challenges in a positive way. Remember, joy can be contagious.

