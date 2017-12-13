Lawmakers Demand Revisions to Arkansas Dicamba Rules

Earlier this week the Arkansas’s Legislative Council Administrative Rule and Regulations Subcommittee decided proposed rules for dicamba application be held until the State Plant Board revises the rule. The rule, among other restrictions, would ban applicators from using dicamba herbicide between April 16 and Oct. 31.

Before the rule will be passed the Plant Board is tasked with revising the current rule by:

Using science-based evidence

Creating a dividing line that describes north and south zones

Including language about ambient temperature and humidity applicable to temperature inversions during night hours

After meeting these concessions the Plant Board can resubmit the rule to the Legislative Council. The group has not published the date it will meet to discuss and apply these changes.

"The legislative subcommittee appropriately used its supervisory power to hit the pause button and reject the Plant Board's proposed ban," says Scott Partridge, Monsanto vice president of global strategy. "The Plant Board should use this opportunity to make a science-based decision that ensure that Arkansas growers can experience the benefits of in-crop dicamba use next year."

The Plant Board also met this week for a public hearing concerning changes to the Arkansas Pesticide Control Act Regulation. Changes “clarify the Plant Board’s ability to request additional information about a pesticide before it is registered for use in the state of Arkansas.” The changes passed and will be considered by the Arkansas Legislative Council before implementation.