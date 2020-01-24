Last Chance: Don’t Miss the 2020 Top Producer Summit

You can still register and join us in Chicago!

The theme for this year’s Top Producer Summit is “Drive 2020: All Systems Go.” The agenda is packed with thought-provoking speakers whose insights will help you capitalize on your full business potential during challenging times.

The Top Producer Summit features five events in one week—something for your entire team:

Bring your farm team and family to maximize your time and money. Register now!

During the week, a comprehensive lineup of farm business experts will share insights, analysis and best practices critical to today’s farmers and ranchers.

A few of the must-see sessions and experiences:

National-Level Networking: Meet farmers from across the country and trade ideas. Meet Outstanding Farmers: Join us as we recognize five outstanding operations with our Top Producer Awards: Top Producer of the Year, Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award and Tomorrow’s Top Producer Horizon Award. Have Lunch with a former Chicago Bear and Leadership Expert: As a former NFL player, healthcare industry business professional and entrepreneur, Matt Mayberry has a real-world understanding that success is based on four key areas of peak performance: overcoming adversity, motivation, culture and teamwork. Outside-the-Box Speakers: Don’t miss the outstanding general session speakers. This year they include Curt Covington of Farmer Mac, Pro Farmer’s Jim Wiesemeyer, Jerry Gulke of the Gulke Group, Mark Faust of Echelon Management and WD-40’s Garry Ridge. A Live U.S. Farm Report Taping: Join host Tyne Morgan and panelists Dan Basse, Ag Resource Company; Erin FitzPatrick, Rabo AgriFinance; and Matt Bennett, Bennett Consulting, as they discuss what’s ahead with the grain and livestock markets.

For more information about the Summit, go to www.tpsummit.com.

Platinum level sponsors of the event include Bayer, Case IH, Channel, Fendt, , Rabo AgriFinace and Syngenta.

Gold sponsors include Beck’s and Valent.

Silver sponsors include AgXplore, BASF, Top Third Ag Marketing, Pioneer, Corteva and Pivot Bio.

Bronze sponsors for the event include Conservis, Claas, Farmers Mutual Hail, Granular and K-Coe Isom.