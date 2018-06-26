Last Call for Retailer of the Year Applications!

Wanted: Innovative, tech-savvy, environmentally conscious, community-minded ag retailer with outstanding employees and solid track-record. Must be able to build and maintain customer, industry and community relationships. The successful applicant will be recognized as the Agricultural Retailers Association Retailer of the Year for 2018.



The award, presented by Monsanto and AgPro Magazine, recognizes the best in ag retail annually. Retailer of the Year is a symbol of quality and an emblem of prestige. Past winners include Asmus Farm Supply, Gar Tootelian, The Andersons, NEW Cooperative, Morral Companies, South Dakota Wheat Growers and the Lyman/Tremont Group. Apply now.



Application deadline is June 30, 2018.