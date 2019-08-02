Larger Farm Journal Initiative Focuses On Conservation, Education

The Voice of the Farmer is a new exhibit located on the National Mall. It’s a mini farm on the mall to show consumers and educate all about agriculture.

The installation is a partnership project of the Farm Journal Foundation in cooperation with USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service, the National Corn Growers Association and Farm Journal's Trust In Food.

However, it’s just one component of a larger initiative called, “America’s Conservation Ag. Movement.” Throughout the next couple of years, the goal is to introduce multiple exhibits and host different events to promote, educate and raise awareness of agriculture.

