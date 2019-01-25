Landus Cooperative Promotes Unruh To Chief Agronomy Officer

In December 2018, Landus Cooperative announced Tim Unruh has been promoted to chief agronomy officer. Unruh joined the cooperative in 2016 and previously held the position of vice president of agronomy.

According to Landus, the agronomy business generates $150 million in sales annually. The agronomy department includes 40 full-time agronomists and provides custom application services across more than 1.5 million acres annually. Landus is the only cooperative licensed to offer branded Bayer traits with its AcreEdge branded soybeans. The cooperative also provides a full lineup of precision services and has an ownership in Field Reveal software.

“On behalf of our more than 7,000 farmer-members, agronomy is a critical aspect of our business. With this promotion, we are, for the first time, bringing agronomy to the executive level at our company,” Milan Kucerak, CEO of the Ames, Iowa-based cooperative said in a news release. “The agriculture industry is changing rapidly impacting not only our customers, but our business. Tim’s experience in the industry and track record at Landus Cooperative make him an ideal leader for our team.”