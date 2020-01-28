Landus Cooperative App Recognized With National Tech Award

Landus Cooperative launched new app features that were developed by four of its summer iterns, which has now been recognized with a national award.

The four students are all from Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences students, and their project was a key component of Landus’ app development. They were given the task to streamline and improve communication of the changing harvest season operating hours across more than 50 grain locations for an employee-facing app.

In working with the internal technology team to launch the app, the interns developed software requirements, oversaw planning and design, and tested the app. It’s been calculated the app provided a three-year ROI of more than $100,000 in tangible staff-time cost savings plus intangible benefits such as customer satisfaction from easier to access and accurate information.

The app with these features was launched in August of 2019.

That same programming is used in the farmer-facing app.

The resulting app was named a “Highest Return on Investment” project in the OutSystems 2019 Low-Code Innovation Awards.

OutSystem is a vendor for Landus Cooperative, and they provide the low-code application development platform.



