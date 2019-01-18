La Crosse Seed Marks 100 Year Milestone

This year marks 100 years in business for La Crosse Seed, which came as a surprise to even the company leaders who traditionally considered 1947 as the company’s first year.

With new evidence showing a longer history, staff did more research at the public library, which showed images, newspaper ads, and articles indicating the company was founded in 1919. To celebrate its centennial year, the company will distribute thank you gifts to customers, and the company will make a donation to the National FFA Foundation’s “Pave the Way for Next 100” program on behalf of customers.

The seed company is headquartered in La Crosse, Wis., and distributes forage, turf, wildlife and cover crop seed. In late 2018, La Crosse announced it would acquire the inventory and brands of Heritage Seed Company.

“As we look back and celebrate a century of service, we’re extremely thankful for our customers and other partners who’ve supported us along the way,” Dan Foor, CEO of La Crosse Seed said in a news release.

More information can be found at www.lacrosseseed.com/100