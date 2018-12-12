La Crosse Seed Announces Wisconsin Seed Company Acquisition

Wedneday La Crosse Seed announced it would acquire the inventory and brands of Heritage Seed Company and will take over the service and support of its customers. Madison, Wisconsin-based Heritage seeds will close its doors at the end of the year.

“When one door closes, another opens,” said Matt Hanson, owner of Heritage Seed Company in a recent press release. “La Crosse Seed’s quality products and service reputation are an excellent fit to meet the demands of Heritage customers.”

La Crosse Seed is hiring Heritage general manager Bill Bless to oversee the Madison operation as part of the transition. The company will also continue to support Heritage field sales staff.

“While we work hard to continuously care for our current customers, we will redouble our efforts to ensure a smooth transition for Heritage customers,” said Dan Foor, CEO of La Crosse Seed.

La Crosse Seed serves turf, forage, wildlife and cover crop seed related products for customers across the Midwest. The Wisconsin-based company was recently purchased by DLF Pickseed, a multi-national company that claims to control 25% of the global grass seed market.