La Crosse Seed And Its Retailers Help Farmers Overcome Hardships

La Crosse Seed has launched its Forage First Families First initiative to put a spotlight on how farming families and their communities come together.

One example came this past spring when the Cook family dairy near Balltown, Iowa, was in the path of a tornado. Partnering with its retailer, Skip Breitbach Feeds, La Crosse Seeds donated Forage First seed to help the Cooks repair their fields.

You can watch a video sharing this story:

The Forage First Families First program is collecting similar stories and aiming to connect dairy and beef farms with donations of La Crosse forage seed for next spring.

“Forage First fields, from alfalfa to pasture mixes, have long been a staple on farms across the countryside. As are family ties that bind and inspire us,” said Ben Addington, marketing and customer experience manager at La Crosse Seed. “Hard times, like many are experiencing, call for families and communities to come together. There are countless examples of this, and the La Crosse Seed family would like to celebrate them.”

In addition to forage seed, La Crosse Seed offers cover crop, turf, wildlife and native seed. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Click here for more details about this program and how you can submit a Forage First Families First story.

