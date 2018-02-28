Kleber Unveils Spray Tire for Narrow-Row Crops

The Kleber Cropker is a narrow tire built for small/medium capacity equipment, self-propelled sprayers, towed equipment and tractors. The tire is designed for beets, strawberries, sugar cane, grapes, and other crops that require narrow tires between 9” and 12” section widths.

The Kleber Cropker is designed with a 40 mph D-speed index. In a free-rolling application, this tire can carry greater loads compared to its predecessor — the Kleber Super 3. The Cropker is replacing the Kleber Super 3, with the exception of the 210/95 R32 and 210/95 R40 sizes, which will continue in the Super 3 portfolio.

The Cropker is designed with a robust casing, a new large shoulder configuration, and a maximum-width tread for an optimized contact patch and long service life. The new lug pattern helps better steering and reduces the “spoon effect,” which improves soil protection. The lug shape is designed to retain little soil while operating in the field and to allow minimal tire slippage in soft and damp soil. In addition, the self-cleaning properties of the new generation tread-pattern architecture help keep the tire mud-free when field conditions are difficult.

The the Cropker is available in these sizes:

230/95 R32, 230/95 R36, 230/95 R40, 230/95 R44, 230/95 R48

270/95 R32, 270/95 R36, 270/95 R38, 270/95 R42, 270/95 R44, 270/95 R46, 270/95 R54

300/95 R42, 300/95 R46, and 300/95 R52

Kleber is a brand of tire marketed by Michelin, which acquired Kleber in 1981. Focused on ag application, Kleber manufactures radial tires for tractors and sprayers, as well as agricultural inner tubes.