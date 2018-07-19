KIOTI Tractor Expands Popular DK10 Line, SE Series

02_DK_10_SERIES_01_19_15
DK10 Series Tractor ( Kioti )

If you’re in the market for a compact tractor, take a look at the eight new models in the DK10 product line from Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA.

Farmers can choose models that offer engine gross horsepower from 40 to 58 and PTO horsepower from 29 to 45, according to Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO.

The company reports that all models come standard with rear differential lock, rear PTO, hydraulic power steering, 4WD, a remote hydraulic valve and an onboard toolbox. DK10SE ROPS models specifically feature an open platform design with a deck mat and fender grips on each side for easy mounting and dismounting. Cab models feature heat and AC, rear window defrost, a single lever joystick, front work lights and a power socket with USB connection and an AUX port.

The new models join a line up of three Kioti tractors introduced in 2014.

To learn more about the new DK10 SE series models, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

 

PREV

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.