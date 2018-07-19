KIOTI Tractor Expands Popular DK10 Line, SE Series

If you’re in the market for a compact tractor, take a look at the eight new models in the DK10 product line from Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA.

Farmers can choose models that offer engine gross horsepower from 40 to 58 and PTO horsepower from 29 to 45, according to Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO.

The company reports that all models come standard with rear differential lock, rear PTO, hydraulic power steering, 4WD, a remote hydraulic valve and an onboard toolbox. DK10SE ROPS models specifically feature an open platform design with a deck mat and fender grips on each side for easy mounting and dismounting. Cab models feature heat and AC, rear window defrost, a single lever joystick, front work lights and a power socket with USB connection and an AUX port.

The new models join a line up of three Kioti tractors introduced in 2014.