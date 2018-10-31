Kids Celebrate Halloween with Ag Related Costumes

Picking out a Halloween costume can be a difficult task for some children. From princesses to goblins, ninjas and ghosts, there are so many different costumes to choose from! For these kids, however, picking out their Halloween costume was an easy task.

Whether you need a last-minute costume idea or just a cute pick-me-up, take a look at some of these ag related Halloween costumes below.

What an awesome group of future farmers!

You’d be amazed what you can make out of a cardboard box, paint and duct tape!

This tractor has quite a bit of “horse power” behind it!

Want to see some livestock costumes? Here's a "herd" of cute ones!