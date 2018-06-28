Key Takeaways From AgPro Salary Survey

The following commentary does not necessarily reflect the views of AgWeb or Farm Journal. The opinions expressed below are the author's own.

Every year, AgPro surveys managers at ag retail locations with sales agronomists and/or professional applicators. The Salary Survey keeps a tab on the compensation and benefits trends for these two key positions.

It seems like every time I talk to a retail manager, labor is a stressor.

The survey reflects this in a growing influence by other local competitor’s salaries driving others entry-level salaries. At least 75% of respondents say it’s a strong or minor influence.

Base salaries for both positions are on the rise. According to our survey, Applicator operators base pay is up $2,000 from 2017. Sales agronomists saw an even bigger climb—up almost $4,000.

65% of respondents offer bonuses to applicators----80% of respondents offer bonuses to sales agronomists.

