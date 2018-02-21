Kentucky’s Record Yields Leads To Storage Shortage

Many farmers are still holding on to grain from last year’s record crop because of low prices and large supplies in the global market.



Kentucky farmers broke yield records in both corn and soybeans. The statewide average for corn topped 178 bushels per acre, a 20-bushel increase from 2016. Soybeans averaged 53 bushels per acre, an increase of three bushels.



These extra bushels have caused some farmers to run out of storage space.



Jeff Franklin from the University of Kentucky is showing some of the alternatives farmers used in the fall on AgDay above.