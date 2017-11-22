Ken Ferrie: Technology Is How We’ll Survive Tight Margins

While the current ag economy is resulting in challenging times, Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie says it is an exciting time as well—because there is a flood of new technology from planting to harvest.

“Learning how to implement this technology is how we will survive tight margins,” Ferrie says.

Ferrie is a keynote and breakout presenter at the upcoming Farm Journal AgTech Expo Dec. 11 to 13 in Indianapolis.

“This event will help farmers pick the right technology and also how to implement the technology to improve their bottom line. Every farm is unique, and AgTech Expo is all about helping farmers find the right technology for their farm,” he says. “Specifically, my presentations will help farmers have a solid foundation in the base agronomy that needs to be right for every system and then show how to use technology in their system.”

Ferrie says the two-tracks of breakout sessions are a perfect fit whether attendees are already techy or just getting started in adopting technology.

“This event will help farmers be agronomically, economically and environmentally sound across their farm,” Ferrie says.

Register Now.

Click here for the full agenda.