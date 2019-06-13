Ken Ferrie: Prevent Plant Acres Need A Management Plan

If you’ve decided to go with prevented plant acres this season, do you have a plan for those fields? Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie recommends that you make one, and soon.

“The insurance company doesn’t care—the check will be the same, regardless of what you do with them,” he acknowledges. “But letting them grow up in weeds isn’t a good option for you or your neighbor. Letting them go to seed will create a seed bank that will last us 20 years.”

Potential management options include horizontal tillage, mowing, spraying and planting cover crops, which the latter being what Ferrie believes is your best option. In the following Boots In The Field Podcast, Ferrie offers some ideas on cover-crop types and seed sources.

Other topics Ferrie address in this week’s podcast include: