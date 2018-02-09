Keeping Afloat as Net Farm Income Sinks

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) its net farm income forecast for 2018, and it could be the industry’s worst in more than a decade.

USDA anticipates net farm income, a broad measure of profits, to decrease nearly 7 percent from 2017 to $59.5 billion, the lowest net farm income number since 2006. Net cash farm income is also forecast to decrease down about 5 percent to $91.9 billion, the lowest level since 2009.

This leaves many wondering how to make money in 2018.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben discusses with Brian Basting, analyst with Advance Trading; Chip Flory, Farm Journal Economist and AgriTalk and AgriTalk After The Bell host; Jarod Creed, analyst of JC Marketing; Craig VanDyke, market analyst with Top Third Ag Marketing; Rod Alt, senior vice president and branch manager with Farm Credit Services Southwest in Tempe, Arizona; and Kevin Good, senior analyst with CattleFax.