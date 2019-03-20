Jury Says Roundup Caused Cancer in Second Trial Verdict

A six-person jury in San Francisco found Roundup did cause cancer in a man who used the product in his yard. This is the second case to go to trial alleging the herbicide caused cancer.

“Now we can focus on the evidence that Monsanto has not taken a responsible, objective approach to the safety of Roundup,” plaintiff lawyers told Dow Jones.

Next the jury will hear evidence to weigh whether Monsanto (now Bayer) should be held liable—which could bring financial damages against the agriculture giant, Dow Jones reports. The court previously awarded plaintiffs a $289.2 million verdict in the first trial concerning Roundup.

“We are disappointed with the jury’s initial decisions, but we continue to believe firmly that the science confirms that glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer,” Bayer said in a statement. “We are confident the evidence in phase two will show that Monsanto’s conduct has been appropriate and that the company should not be liable for Mr. Hardeman’s cancer.”

The plaintiff is 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman, who said he used Roundup for 26 years and was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In addition, Bayer faces more than 11,200 additional plaintiffs alleging the herbicide causes Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Six more trials will start in state and federal courts this year, according to Dow Jones.

The jury deliberated for nearly a week before reaching a decision. Bayer says this ignores the more-than-800 studies submitted to EPA, EU and other regulators that confirms the products’ safety.

Hardeman’s trial is the first of three bellwether trials scheduled in federal court to assess the large number of claims, Dow Jones continues.

“Bayer stands behind these products and will vigorously defend them,” the company statement continues. “Regardless of the outcome, however, the decision in phase one of this trial has no impact on future cases and trials because each one has its own factual and legal circumstances.”