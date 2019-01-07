Join Top Producer in Chicago: 4 Events in 1 Week

If you have a resolution to improve your farm business skills, join Top Producer in Chicago, Jan. 14-17. During the week, Top Producer is hosting four events, which are collectively known as the Top Producer Summit. Bring your team to maximize learning—there’s something for everyone.

Legacy Conference, Jan. 14–15

Bring your family and propel your farm’s succession plan. You’ll leave with your tough questions answered and a tactical to-do list for your plan. Regardless of where you are in your transition journey, this event is for you.

We’re offering a special discount for the Legacy Conference! Use the code “FJSurvey” to receive a registration fee of only $99. Enter the discount code on the payment screen at the end of your registration (NOT where it asks for “Sponsor Code” on the first screen). The codes are case sensitive.

Top Producer Seminar, Jan. 15–17

Gather ideas and network with the nation’s best farmers, ranchers and growers. You’ll gain invaluable business insights from nearly 30 speakers.

Executive Women in Agriculture, Jan. 15–17

Women account for more than 30% of farm operators. This event helps this dynamic and vital segment of the ag industry build leadership and communication skills, as well as hone farm business skills.

We’re offering a special discount for EWA! Use the code “EWASpecial” to receive a registration fee of only $99. Enter the discount code on the payment screen at the end of your registration (NOT where it asks for “Sponsor Code” on the first screen). The codes are case sensitive.

Tomorrow’s Top Producer, Jan. 15–17

New farm leaders assume a lot of responsibility quickly. This event serves young farmers and ranchers, under age 40, looking to become tomorrow’s leaders.