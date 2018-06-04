John Deere Unveils Three Updates for Model Year 2019 S-Series Combines

Focusing on performance, ride quality and small grain harvesting efficiency, John Deere has released new updates for its S-Series combines. These improvements include a new suspension track system, flex draper header and harvest-specific enhancements to the MyOperations mobile app.

Modifications to the new track system will allow combines to travel nearly 25 mph with wider and taller tread bars to increase traction, balance and ride comfort, all while maintaining tread quality. The redesigned track system is available in 30” or 36” widths.

“Combines with these tracks will be able to get into fields sooner and harvest longer, especially under less than ideal conditions, with less impact on the soil,” says Matt Badding, product marketing manager for John Deere Harvest Solutions. “The new tracks have a larger contact area compared to our previous tracks, which provides significant advantages to customers in these key areas.”

Additionally, the S-Series combines can now be paired with a new 700FD HydraFlex Draper. The larger models, 35’, 40’ and 45’, integrate a fourth sensor to the Automatic Header Height Control option. The 700FD HydraFlex Draper is built with a dual V-guide belt and a corrugated front edge for improved crop flow, and the company claims up to four times longer belt life.

While these new modifications are able to directly improve performance in the field, John Deere is also working to make improvements for those managing operators.

More farmers are making the switch to using mobile apps to enhance their efficiency. John Deere aims to serve these farmers and now offers Remote View and Adjust as part of the MyOperations mobile app. These enhancementswill allow farmers to more easily monitor combine operations and adjust settings like concave clearance, rotor, fan speed, chaffer and sieve clearance from remote locations.

For more information on these updates to Deere S-Series Combines visit JohnDeere.com.