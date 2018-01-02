John Deere Earns Two AE50 Awards

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) recognizes the ExactApply Nozzle Control System and Expert Alerts from John Deere with two AE50 Awards for 2018. The AE50 award program highlights the year’s most innovative designs in product engineering in the food and agriculture industry, as chosen by a panel of international engineering experts.

Introduced in 2016, the ExactApply Nozzle Control system provides sprayer operators a comprehensive solution that improves the coverage and control of spray applications due to an industry-exclusive Pulse Width Modulation (30 hertz pulsing) and automatic A/B nozzle switching from the sprayer cab. The system also offers operators turn compensation, individual nozzle on/off control, LED lights in each nozzle body for improved visibility, and smart diagnostics to improve, monitor and document sprayer applications at the nozzle.

Expert Alerts uses JDLink machine connectivity and data analytics to predict service needs, reduce diagnostic time and minimize downtime. This results in higher levels of machine availability, improved machine performance and lower cost of operation. Unexpected machine downtime during critical busy times of year is a risk for producers and service providers, especially as farm sizes continue to increase and seasonal operating windows become tighter. The use of Expert Alerts allows customers and dealers to reduce service costs and improve operational efficiencies to get the work done on time with fewer service interruptions.