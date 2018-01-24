John Deere Displays Compatible With Ag Leader Software

John Deere Generation 4 CommandCenter Displays and Ag Leader Technology SMS software are now compatible via John Deere’s Ag Data Application Programming Toolkit (ADAPT) plug-in.

Collaboration via ADAPT is helping to bridge compatibility in ag technology and machinery. ADAPT is a software toolkit created by the independent industry group AgGateway. It is designed to eliminate the major pain points to broad use of precision agriculture data by easily enabling interoperability between different software and hardware applications.

And John Deere encourages all ag software developers to use ADAPT.

“Collaboration is essential to providing customers with uncomplicated, seamless flow of and access to their data, no matter what software or hardware technologies they are using,” says Lane Arthur, Director of digital solutions with John Deere. “The Ag Leader – Deere development teams worked hard to fast track Gen 4 support into the SMS platform for the benefit of customers who rely on both systems, and will be fully supported by both companies.”

Corey Weddle, Director of software solutions at Ag Leader, adds, “SMS Software has a long-standing and trusted reputation for helping growers and their trusted advisors integrate field data from a varie-ty of sources across the farm and turn it into actionable information. We continue to invest in and build upon that versatility to support growers’ needs and are excited to be one of the first farm management information systems to support this new generation of John Deere displays.”