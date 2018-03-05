John Deere Buys Carbon Fiber Boom Manufacturer

In 2015, John Deere first outfitted its sprayers with carbon fiber booms via a partnership with King Agro, a carbon fiber material manufacturer. On March 2, 2018 Deere announced it will acquire King Agro, a family-owned company with 180 employees and production facility in Argentina and headquarters in Spain.

King Agro has a 30-year history with carbon fiber products and has been making spray booms for eight years.

The benefits of carbon fiber construction for a spray boom are a higher strength to weight ratio compared to steel and aluminum. The booms are up to 30% lighter and can be extended to greater widths without increasing weight. Carbon fiber is resistant to corrosion from chemicals, fertilizers and UV exposure from the sun.

King Agro will retain its brand name, trademark, and commercial relationships.