John Deere Adds 3 New Features To 9R Series

For model year 2019, John Deere is outfitting 9R, 9RT, and 9RX tractors with new features including track spacing, hydraulic options and technology.

Four models (9470RX, 9520RX, 9570RX and 9620RX) will have a 120” track spacing option when the tractor is equipped with 30” and 36” tracks. One note, the 120” track spacing option is not compatible with a 3-point hitch.

“The extra wide stance of this machine is ideal for customers wanting to control traffic patterns and enhanced stability on hilly terrain,” Tiffany Turner, product marketing manager said in a press release. “A wider stance also makes it easier to perform daily maintenance and service plus it offers hassle-free material cleanout.”

For enhanced hydraulic performance, the hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system is available as a factory or field-installed option. IPM boosts tractor performance when operating implement requiring continuous hydraulic power, and it requires a 115-gallon per minute dual hydraulic pump and is not compatible with a 3-point hitch. For previous model years, IPM is compatible with model year 2015 John Deere 9620R ag tractors and 2016 9620RX ag tractors.



“Hydraulic IPM is specifically designed for air seeding operators using large drills and air carts on their farms,” Turner said. “Hydraulic IPM provides an extra 25 horsepower in gears 5 thru 18 and adds 50 more horsepower in gears 1 thru 4, enabling the tractor to pull heavy loads through tough conditions.”



For precision ag, new 9R, 9RT, and 9RX tractors will feature a factory-installed Generation 4 CommandCenter 18-1 software. This update will be included as base equipment, which also includes a non-transferrable, machine-specific CommandCenter AutoTrac activation.