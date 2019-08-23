John Deere Adds 2,000 Gal. Liquid System to F4365 Applicator

Aiming to offer the broadest offering of application equipment on the market, John Deere introduces the LS475—a liquid system option for the F4365 high-capacity nutrient applicator, which was introduced in 2016.

The LS475 system features:

2000 gal. solution tank

200 rinse tank

90’ boom

Fill system capable of 300 gal per minute

Pump delivers up to 400 gal per minute

100 gal/acre at 20 mph capability

AutoTrac up to 25 mph while applying

“This machine setup fits 97% of the ag service providers,” says Newt Lingenfelter with John Deere. “It’s designed to cater to the applicators who are paid by the acre and gallons applied.”

Product specialists say all of the improved efficiencies on the machine configuration add up to 25% to 30% more acres per day.

The seven section boom has dual plumbing with high flow nozzles and flood nozzles so one machine has the combination to switch from applying nitrogen and pre-emerge/burndown herbicides.

The liquid system was designed by John Deere and Hagie teams and the tank carries both brands.

Learn more in this video from John Deere:

