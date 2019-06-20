Jerry H. Stoller, Stoller Group Founder, Dies At 84

Stoller Enterprises has announced its founder, Jerry H. Stoller passed away on June 19, 2019.

Stoller grew up on a farm and went on to study agronomy at University of Illinois and Cornell University. He founded Stoller Group in Houston, Texas in 1970. The company’s products focused on maintaining healthy crops through the management of plant hormone levels and micronutrients throughout the plant growth cycle. Today, the company markets and sells products in more than 50 countries.

“All of us are mourning the passing of our company’s founder, Jerry Stoller. Jerry will be remembered as an entrepreneur and a revolutionary pioneer in plant physiology, plant nutrition, and plant hormone technology. He dedicated his life to finding ways to help good things grow,” said Guillermo de la Borda, President of Stoller Group in a news release.

Stoller had served as Chairman of the Board of StollerUSA and Stoller Group.

He also created the Stoller Foundation, which supported non-profits focused on evangelism and volunteerism.