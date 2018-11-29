Jeep Unveils First New Pickup In 26 Years

Looking for that something special to put on your Christmas list? How about a request for the new, much-anticipated truck, the Jeep Gladiator?

The Gladiator will go on sale in the second quarter of 2019, offering all the off-road capability that Jeep is long known for, the company reports. In the process, the truck will offer a 1,600-pound payload capacity and a 7,650-pound towing capacity.

Here are some additional specifications provided by Kelley Blue Book: