Jeep Unveils First New Pickup In 26 Years

Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator ( Jeep )

Looking for that something special to put on your Christmas list? How about a request for the new, much-anticipated truck, the Jeep Gladiator?

The Gladiator will go on sale in the second quarter of 2019, offering all the off-road capability that Jeep is long known for, the company reports. In the process, the truck will offer a 1,600-pound payload capacity and a 7,650-pound towing capacity.

Here are some additional specifications provided by Kelley Blue Book:

  • All-new Wrangler-based pickup with 5-foot bed
  • 4 trim levels and one body style, a 4-door 5-passenger crew cab pickup
  • 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 now, 3.0-liter diesel available later
  • 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission
  • Independent rear suspension
  • Expect pricing to start slightly above the 4-door Wrangler’s $31,445
PREV
NEXT
Comments