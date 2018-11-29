Jeep Unveils First New Pickup In 26 Years

2020 Jeep Gladiator ( Jeep )
Looking for that something special to put on your Christmas list? How about a request for the new, much-anticipated truck, the Jeep Gladiator?
The Gladiator will go on sale in the second quarter of 2019, offering all the off-road capability that Jeep is long known for, the company reports. In the process, the truck will offer a 1,600-pound payload capacity and a 7,650-pound towing capacity.
Here are some additional specifications provided by Kelley Blue Book:
- All-new Wrangler-based pickup with 5-foot bed
- 4 trim levels and one body style, a 4-door 5-passenger crew cab pickup
- 285-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 now, 3.0-liter diesel available later
- 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission
- Independent rear suspension
- Expect pricing to start slightly above the 4-door Wrangler’s $31,445
Comments