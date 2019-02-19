January Was One for the Record Books for U.S. Soybean Crush

January was one for the record books when it comes to the U.S. soybean crush. Reuters reported it was the fourth largest on record, and the biggest ever for the first month of the year.

The National Oilseed Processors Association says it processed 171.630 mmt bushels of soybeans last month. That's down slightly from December (171.759 mmt), but well ahead of what was crushed last January (163.111 mmt).

Soybean oil stocks came it at 1.549 billion pounds. Soymeal exports jumped to 905,923 mt.