It’s Never too Early to Start a Weed Control Plan

Now is a good time to evaluate the 2018 season in order to plan for the 2019 season. What worked and what didn’t? If a product didn’t work, what factors caused the performance issue? What new products or technology do you want to try next year?

University extension information can serve as a solid guide to help plan for next year providing a complete view of weed challenges and options to consider for the upcoming year. Part of those considerations is utilizing pre-plant and pre-emerge herbicides to get control of troublesome weeds.

Find information on pre-plant and pre-emerge herbicide options and more in this Ohio State University Extension Weed Guide.